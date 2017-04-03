Police: Kansas woman hospitalized after another driver shot her

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to find a suspect.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim who had arrived by private vehicle, according to a media release.

The female victim told police she was driving in the 1100 Block of SE Golden when an unknown suspect in a dark SUV shot at her. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crimestoppers.