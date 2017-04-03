Lucille D. Dirks, age 87, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas. She was born on December 8, 1929 in Cimarron, Kansas, the daughter of Enoch D. and Suzanna Ratzlaff Unruh. A lifetime resident of Scott City, Kansas since 1945 when she moved from Fredonia, Kansas, she was a CNA and EKG Technician.

She was a member of the Scott Mennonite Church and Garden Club both of Scott City, Kansas.

On March 20, 1949 she married Marvin L. Dirks in Scott City, Kansas. He passed away on April 6, 2001 in Hays, Kansas.

Survivors Include her One Son – Dale & Vicki Dirks of Scott City, Kansas, One Grandson – David Dirks Scott City, Kansas and One Sister – Floyd & Vivian Dirks of Scott City, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, husband and Two Infant Sons – Terry & Tommy Dirks.

Funeral Services will be held at the Scott Mennonite Church in Scott County, Kansas at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017 with Richard Koehn, Daniel Koehn, Charles Nightengale presiding.

Memorials in LIEU of flowers may be given to Park Lane Nursing Home or Scott County EMT’s or Scott County Hospital in car of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.

Interment will be in the Scott Mennonite Church Cemetery in Scott County, Kansas

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m Wednesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.