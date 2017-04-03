Lopez named MIAA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State javelin thrower Estefania Lopez was named the MIAA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, following her effort at the Alex Francis Classic this past weekend in Hays. She joins Track Athlete of the Week Imani Hutchinson of Pittsburg State for the weekly honor from the conference office.

In her first competition of the outdoor season, Estefania Lopez took the national lead in javelin with an automatic qualifying mark of 167 feet, 11 inches. She finished first at the Alex Francis Classic, winning by more than 26 feet over teammate Alexcia Deutscher, who is also among the top 10 nationally. Lopez currently holds the national lead by over 11 feet.