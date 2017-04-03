Lincoln Drive pavement replacement starts Monday

CITY OF HAYS

Beginning Monday, April 3, Lincoln Drive will be closed south of 23rd Street halfway to 20th Street for pavement replacement.

The concrete patching is in conjunction with the 2017 Street Maintenance Projects. This section of the project is scheduled to be completed within one month (pending weather conditions).

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and if at all possible avoid these areas.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division at (785) 628-7310 or the contractor, Sweeney’s Pavement Maintenance, at (785) 639-3919 or (785) 432-0772.