International Spiced Up event provides free chance to sample food, cultures

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Cuisine and culture from China, Japan and Bulgaria will be featured beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Trails Room of Fort Hays State University’s Memorial Union at the 2017 International Spiced Up event.

The public is invited to this free event sponsored by the International Student Union and the office of International Student Services. Spiced Up is an opportunity to taste traditional food and get informed on some of the cultures and traditions of the home countries of FHSU students.