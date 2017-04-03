Heartland Community Foundation opens new grant cycle

Heartland Community Foundation has announced the opening of a grant cycle for the counties it serves – Ellis, Trego and Rooks counties.

A significant gift from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, as well as gifts from generous donors, allows Heartland the privilege of making grants in Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties. This newly announced competitive grant application period begins April 1 and runs through May 15. Applications will be considered for funding through the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund and can be found at www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org.

In February, Heartland Community Foundation was successful in adding over $300,000 to its unrestricted fund through the Twice as Nice Campaign. Field of Interest Funds, Legacy Funds, were established in the three counties. Through its existing funds, along with a generous gift of $50,000 per county from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, grants will be awarded the end of May.

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation continues to support the efforts of rural America in beautifying their communities, providing needed services and funding necessary and exciting projects throughout the region.

“The need is apparent in all our communities and we are fortunate to have the funds to make grants available,” said Sandy Jacobs, Executive Director of the Heartland Community Foundation. “Emphasis will be on programs or projects that include community involvement and volunteerism and those organizations that have partially self-funded the projects they present. We take very seriously the confidence the Dane G. Hansen Foundation places in Heartland Community Foundation. The fact they recognize the work of community foundations such as ours and choose to partner with those foundations speaks to Hansen’s overall mission of improving the quality of life for citizens of northwest Kansas. We believe we are in a unique position to find and fund projects that will have the most impact in local areas.”

The Heartland Community Foundation was established in 2007 as an affiliate of the Great Salina Community Foundation. Heartland serves communities and their residents in Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties. For more information on our foundation, visit our website at www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org.