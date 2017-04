Hays missionary Sarah (Breeden) Labriel will be the keynote speaker at the Hays After 5 Christian Women’s Style Show and Brunch on Saturday, April 8th.

Couture for Women will provide the fashions.

The event will run 10 a.m. to noon at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall, 2250 E. Eighth St.

Cost is $12.50. For reservations, call (785) 202-1036 by April 6.