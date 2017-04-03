Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo to host more than 700 exhibitors

SUBMITTED

For the sixth consecutive year, the Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo will take place at the Expo Complex 2.5 miles west of Great Bend with more than 700 exhibitors from all over the U.S. and Canada. From April 5-7, 2017 the massive agricultural exposition will draw thousands of spectators to the Great Bend community, where many will stay in hotels and dine in local restaurants. “Great Bend is ideal for a show like this, because of our deep roots in the farming and ranching industries,” says 2017 Show Chair Jan Westfall. “We have an ideal facility with three large buildings and easy access for exhibitors, plus being centrally located in the state helps us draw a bigger crowd. And the 200 plus volunteers that give of their time to help at the show are really what make this event possible.”

The Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo will be held Wednesday through Friday, April 5-7, 2017 open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. In addition to countless exhibits and demonstrations for farmers and ranchers, there are also a number of attractions that will appeal to consumers, homeowners, and the general public. “Many of the inside exhibits are from local businesses in the home improvement and consumer sectors, plus all the delicious concessions make for a great time for the whole family,” Westfall says. “We invite businesses around town to do something special to welcome these visitors, and thank our exhibitors for helping us put on a world class farm show.”

Spectators can look forward to daily presentations from K-State Research & Extension at 11:30 a.m. in Expo III, along with appearances from bull riding entertainer Dale Brisby on Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. in Expo III. Other attractions include horse training demonstrations from JD Wing, AI chute side demonstrations, cattle dog demonstrations, and lots more. KSN News will be broadcasting live from the farm show all three days, giving a glimpse of our community to news viewers from all over the state. An indoor beer garden and thousands of dollars in freebies and giveaways are all part of the fun. Admission and parking are free to the public.

The Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo is a proud member of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development. The Expo is brought to you by these fine sponsors: KSN, the Great Bend Co-op Association, and The American Hat Company. For more information, contact the show office at (866) 685- 0989, cell (785) 332-6506, or visit the show website: www.greatbendfarmandranchexpo.net.

HIGHLIGHTED EVENTS:

Wednesday, April 5th

Show Hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daily – Horse Training Demonstrations feat. JD Wing at 9:00, 11:00, 2:00 & 4:00

Daily – Stock Dog Demonstrations (Infield) at 10:00 & 2:00

10:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies (Expo III)

11:00 a.m. Beer Garden Opens (Expo III)

12:00 p.m. K-State Speaker Dan O’Brian

Thursday, April 6th

Show Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily – Horse Training Demonstrations feat. JD Wing at 9:00, 11:00, 2:00, 4:00 & 6:00

Daily – Stock Dog Demonstrations (Infield) at 10:00 & 2:00

10:30 a.m. K-State Speaker Dr. Ingrid Garrison

11:00 a.m. Beer Garden Opens (Expo III)

11:30 a.m. K-State Speaker Sarah Zukoff

1 p.m. The Legendary Dale Brisby

2:30 p.m. Ebert Ranch Chute Side A.I. Demo’s

Friday, April 7th

Show Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daily – Horse Training Demonstrations feat. JD Wing at 9:00, 11:00, 2:00 & 4:00

Daily – Stock Dog Demonstrations (Infield) at 10:00 & 2:00

11:00 a.m. Beer Garden Opens (Expo III)

11:30 a.m. K-State Speaker Anita Dille

1 p.m. The Legendary Dale Brisby