FHSU Softball trip to Missouri pushed back a day

Fort Hays State Softball was scheduled to play doubleheaders at Lincoln and Lindenwood on Monday and Tuesday (Apr. 3-4), but the trip will start a day later than planned. FHSU will still take on Lindenwood Tuesday (Apr. 4) in St. Charles, Mo., starting at 2 pm, but has now shifted the doubleheader at Lincoln in Jefferson City, Mo., to 2 pm on Wednesday (Apr. 5).

Lincoln’s softball field has been unplayable due to moisture, so there is a possibility that Wednesday’s doubleheader with Lincoln will be at a neutral site. Keep an eye on fhsuathletics.com for any further changes to the doubleheader with Lincoln.