FHSU coaches host Tiger youth football camp this week

The Fort Hays State Tiger Football coaches are once again hosting their annual Youth Camp on April 7.

The camp is open to all boys and girls who are enrolled in K-8th grade during the 2016-17 school year.

The camp is designed to improve each child’s football skills through a series of position specific drills and team activities, and teach them to enjoy the game of football.

The camp will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7. Water will be provided throughout the camp, and popsicles will be offered at the end.

Click HERE for the registration form and for more information or questions contract Ike Eguae at 785-639-1001.