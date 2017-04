Fort Hays State’s baseball game at home scheduled on Tuesday, April 4 has been pushed back a day due to forecasted weather for the Hays area.

The game is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, starting at 4 pm.

This will be the final contest of three against Washburn in the regular season.

The Tigers will also be at home this weekend, hosting Lindenwood Friday through Sunday (Apr. 7-9).