Commerce Bank establishes endowment with HaysMed Foundation

Commerce Bank and the HaysMed Foundation have announced the creation of the Commerce Bank Endowment with a gift of $25,000.

“At Commerce Bank, we believe in having a close relationship with the communities we serve,” said Deron O’Connor, President of the Hays Commerce Bank. “Having quality healthcare close by is a great concern for our families, friends and neighbors in Western Kansas. Our Endowment will be a permanent source of funding for special healthcare projects at HaysMed.”

Endowment gifts at the HaysMed Foundation are established to provide perpetual support for a project, program, or other needs of the medical center. The fund is permanently invested with the earnings providing continuous revenue streams for the purpose specified by the donor.

“HaysMed is pleased to partner with Commerce Bank who has been very generous to many community organizations over the years,” said HaysMed President and CEO John Jeter, M.D. “The Commerce Bank Endowment will provide a continuous stream of funding to assist HaysMed with equipment and patient care programs that will benefit the people of Western Kansas for years to come.”

The HaysMed Foundation was formed in 1995 and is a charitable, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to support HaysMed. The Foundation, in partnership with donors, seeks to meet both immediate and long- range health care needs of the people of Western Kansas. An 18-member volunteer board guides the efforts of the Foundation. Donations can be sent to the HaysMed Foundation, 2220 Canterbury Drive, Hays, Ks. 67601 or by visiting www.haysmedfoundation.org/donate.