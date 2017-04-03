Beloit political science student at FHSU receives Newman Civic Fellows Award

FHSU University Relations

Emily Brandt, a Beloit senior majoring in political science at Fort Hays State University, has been named by Campus Compact as a winner of a 2017 Newman Civic Fellows Award. She is also president of FHSU’s Student Government Association.

Campus Compact is a Boston-based non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education. The award honors the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders and an advocate for the civic engagement of higher education.

“I have learned through leadership roles that every position of leadership comes with its own challenges, but that it is a privilege to serve others,” said Brandt. “I use my privilege, as a leader, to be a voice for those who do not have one, to be their advocate in political arenas that they may not have access to. My passion for civic engagement reaches past the classroom and my role as student body president. It gives weight to marginalized voices and ensures their needs are met.”

In total, 273 students from Campus Compact members in 39 states and Washington D.C. were nominated by their universities’ presidents or chancellors this year and are being honored with the award.

For 2017, the fellowship has been redesigned to emphasize personal, professional, and civic growth, said Campus Compact in a news release announcing the award winners. The fellowship provides a variety of learning and networking opportunities, including a national conference of Newman Civic Fellows in partnership with the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.

A complete list of the 2017 Newman Civic Fellows and more about Brandt can be found at http://compact.org/newman-civic-fellow/.

About Campus Compact

Campus Compact is a nonprofit coalition of nearly 1,100 college and university presidents — representing some 6 million students — who are committed to fulfilling the civic purposes of higher education. As the only national association dedicated to this mission, Campus Compact is a leader in building community engagement into campus and academic life. For more information, visit www.compact.org or follow @Campus_Compact on Twitter.