UPDATE: Amber Alert victim may have traveled through Kansas

KEARNEY, NE -Investigators of the Kearney Police Department received additional information late Monday morning on the possible sighting of the male suspect and Elizabeth Thomas which occurred on Sunday, April 2nd, at the McDonald’s Restaurant, 5602 1st Avenue, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Police confirmed that the individuals shown in the video are not involved in the kidnapping / Amber Alert out of Tennessee.

Police have had contact with the man in the video and have confirmed his identity and have determined he is not the subject of the Amber Alert. Authorities in Tennessee and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been notified of the results of the investigation.

Even though there have been no confirmed sightings in the area, Police ask that the public continues to watch for these individuals to bring a safe conclusion to this case.

————-

KEARNEY, NE. – Law enforcement authorities in Nebraska are now investigating a report that the victim and suspect of a Tennessee Amber Alert were in Kearney on Sunday.

Security cameras images matched photos of Tad Cummins, 50, and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, according to a social media report from police.

They are possibly driving a red pickup or could still be using the Silver 2015 Nissan Rogue listed in the Amber Alert, according to police.

The girl and her teacher were reported missing on March 13 from Culleoka, a Tennessee community about 60 miles south of Nashville. They were spotted in Oklahoma City late last week and may have driven through Kansas.

Police asked anyone that sees them to Call 911 and to use caution as the suspect had possession of two handguns.