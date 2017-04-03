$60K damage, 2 dogs die in Kansas house fire

GEARY COUNTY – Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Junction City.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 1132 South Jackson Street in Junction City, according to Fire Chief Terry Johnson.

Upon arrival, the Battalion Chief noticed light smoke coming from a door of the residence and the windows were warm to the touch.

Fire crews ventilated the structure, forced entry, conducted searches and put the fire out quickly without incident.

The damage estimate to the structure is $50,000 and to the contents $10,000.

Crews were on scene for about two and a half hours. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. However, two of their dogs perished in the fire.