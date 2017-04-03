17th annual poetry contest is Friday at Hays Public Library

HPL

April is National Poetry Month and the Hays Public Library will once again be hosting its annual poetry contest. The poetry contest will take place at 7 p.m. Friday in the Schmidt Gallery. The contest is open to anyone 16 or older.

This year marks the 17th annual poetry contest for the library.

“This contest is held every year to celebrate National Poetry Month and as an outlet for patrons to express their creativity in the form of spoken word” says Samantha Dean, adult librarian at the Hays public Library, “This is my first time hosting this event. Patrons look forward to the poetry contest every year and I am excited to continue the tradition.”

Participants are asked to bring three copies of an original poem, which they will read for the audience and judges. First prize is a $50 Chamber Cheque. Second prize is a $25 Chamber Cheque. The public is encouraged to come out and support local poets and poetry by attending this event.

You can find out more about this and other library programs by visiting the library’s online calendar at hayspublib.org or by calling 785-625-9014.