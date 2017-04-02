Veta (Walker) Squier, age 87, passed away at the Rhode Island Suites, Ransom, on March 30, 2017. She was born on January 23, 1930, in Hays, to Marion and Dove (Stull) Walker.

She graduated Valedictorian from Brownell High School. On June 20, 1948, she was united in marriage to William Russel Squier. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage together, until his passing on July 24, 2016. Veta worked as a Postmaster in both Ransom and Alexander. She enjoyed collecting antiques and baking for her grandchildren. Known for her love of gardening, Veta loved spending time outdoors growing both vegetables and flowers. She kept the family tree current, as she was very interested in genealogy. Spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was something she always cherished. Veta will be dearly missed.

Survivors include two sons, Marion Lee (Colette Pearce) Squier, Austin, Texas and John C. Squier, Ransom; two grandchildren, Stefanie Squier and Cecily (Steve Visser) Squier-Visser; and two great-grandchildren, Nels and Karsten Visser. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, William R. Squier, Jr.; and a daughter, Doveta Squier.

Funeral service will be Friday, April 7, 2017, 10:30 a.m., at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City with burial in the Vansburgh Cemetery, Brownell. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Ness County Community Development Foundation (movie theater in memo), 105 Penn, Ness City, KS 67560.