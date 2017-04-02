President’s Distinguished Scholar presentation set for April 6

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

“Giants, Dwarfs, and Pterosaurs” will be the subject for Dr. Chris Bennett, President’s Distinguished Scholar at Fort Hays State University, at his honors presentation at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Memorial Union’s Stouffer Lounge.

Bennett, professor of biological sciences at FHSU, was named at the fall convocation in August 2016 as the President’s Distinguished Scholar for 2016-2017.

His primary research area is paleontology, especially on the biology of pterosaurs, flying reptiles from the Mesozoic Era, a span of roughly 180 million years that began about 225 million years ago. The specific focus of Bennett’s distinguished scholar presentation is a discussion of skull evolution in pteranodon.

Bennett joined the faculty in 2004 and was promoted to professor in 2015. His bachelor’s degree, a B.S. with a double major in biology and German, is from Tulane University, New Orleans. He holds two master’s degrees in ecology, one from Yale and one from the University of Kansas. His doctorate, in systematics and ecology, is also from KU.

He has published more than 40 scientific papers, mostly in such internationally renowned scientific journals as the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, published by the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology, and mainly as a single author. He has earned a reputation in the field as being among the most thorough, precise and accurate pterosaur anatomists in the world. His reconstruction of pterosaur muscle anatomy is now the worldwide standard.

Bennett also conducts about 10 manuscript reviews a year for professional publications and regularly contributes book reviews to various journals in his discipline.

The President’s Distinguished Scholar Award, first issued in 1989, is the highest faculty honor awarded by Fort Hays State. An evaluation committee chaired by the provost selects the honoree. Other members include past award recipients. The committee accepts nominations until March of each year and the award recipient is introduced at fall Convocation meeting.

The honoree also receives a check for $1,500, a certificate, and a medallion specially designed for the occasion by Jim Hinkhouse, former FHSU professor of art. The honoree is also recognized by a plaque in the Memorial Union.

Bennett is the 28th President’s Distinguished Scholar.