Partly sunny, mild Sunday

Today
Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. North northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Very windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Very windy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 60.