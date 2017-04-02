Partly sunny, mild Sunday



Today

Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. North northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Very windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Very windy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 60.