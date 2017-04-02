New season of Real Ag begins Thu. on SHPTV

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – The sixth season of Smoky Hills Public Television’s Real Ag begins Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Exploring the agriculture industry, Real Ag is a local production that appeals to everyone from the farmer to the consumer. Each week a new topic is investigated and explained with the assistance of host Kyle Bauer, general manager of KFRM radio.

This season Real Ag will begin with a look at agritourism opportunities in the state. The following week, Real Ag will explore the use of robotic milking machines at dairies. Other topics planned for this season include honey, breweries, equipment and technology, food inspections, fish farms and artificial insemination of cattle.

Real Ag airs on Thursday nights at 7:30 with an encore Sunday afternoons at 1:30. Previous episodes can be viewed at smokyhillstv.org.