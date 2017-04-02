More April showers in Hays

By BECKY KISER

More spring rain fell in Hays Saturday and up until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The 24-hour official amount recorded at the K-State Agricultural Research Station was 0.84 inches.

Just two days into April the monthly precipitation total is 1.68 inches. The year’s total to date is 4.53 inches.

There was little variation in Saturday’s temperature, just four degrees. The high was 44 degrees, the overnight low was 41 degrees.

The weather forecast calls for a return of showers Monday night through Wednesday morning.