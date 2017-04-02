Lucille Ernestine Drees, 96, Hays, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Friday, March 31, 2017. Lucille, born November 4, 1920 in Hays, was the youngest of eleven children born to Mary (Ubert) and Richard Michael Drees. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Richard and Joseph, and her eight sisters: Anna, Susan, Emelie, Mary, Evarista, Mildred, Rita, and Tillie Deen.

Lucille was a 1938 graduate of Girls Catholic High School, and went to work at the Hays Flour Mill shortly thereafter as a secretary. In August of 1963 she began her career at Fort Hays State, working as secretary for the Dean of Students, for the Vice President for Academic Affairs, and eventually in the Virtual College. Lucille’s typing and shorthand skills were something to behold. She retired from Fort Hays in June of 1989, but continued to stay active in her church and her community.

Lucille was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and for a time, the Comeau Catholic Campus Center, where she thoroughly loved praising God in song through her ministry in the choir.

Being a firm believer in the democratic process, Lucille was a tireless volunteer on Election Day, working the polls from sunup until sundown, and sometimes longer, for more years than even she could remember, and that is saying something.

Her memory remained sharp until the end of her life, and, being the avid family historian that she was, compiled a seventeen-page, hand-written, family history which included personal memories, terms of endearment, and old home remedies. As was Lucille, this is truly a treasure.

Lucille will be remembered as one of the most kind-hearted, generous people to ever grace the earth. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and she loved her family and any and all time spent together. Lucille had a terrific sense of humor and her laughter was infectious. Even forty plus years after she received it, she still got the biggest kick out a birthday card that her boss had given her with the punch line “you picked a fine time to leave me, loose wheel!”

Lucille is survived by four nieces – Patricia Coulter, Eileen Maxwell, Anita Deen, and Mary Ellen (Denis) Abbott, three nephews – Richard (Berniece) Deen, Thomas (Sharon) Drees, and Charles (Pam) Drees, fourteen great nieces and nephews, as well as numerous great great nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 4, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until service time and a rosary will begin at 9:30 am, all on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials in Lucille’s name may be made to Thomas More Prep-Marian High School or the St. Joseph’s Rectory Renovation fund. Condolences may be left at www.haysmemorial.com