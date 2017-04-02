KDWPT Commission approves big game seasons

KDWPT

PRATT – The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission conducted a public meeting in Topeka on March 23 and voted on big game seasons, including deer, elk and antelope. Secretary’s Orders for 2017 deer permit quotas were also presented.

Items reviewed during the Workshop Session included recommendations for migratory bird seasons, including snipe, rail, dove, sandhill cranes, exotic dove, ducks and geese. Migratory bird seasons and regulations will be voted on during the Public Hearing portion of the April 20 meeting in Pratt. Full text of the recommendations can be downloaded here: ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Upcoming-Commission-Meetings/March-23-2017.

The commission approved the following season dates:

2017 ANTELOPE SEASON

The archery antelope season will be Sept. 23-Oct. 1, 2017 and Oct. 14-31, 2017, the firearm season is Oct. 6-9, 2017, and the muzzleloader season is Oct. 2-9, 2017.

This year, antelope firearm permit numbers have been reduced 6 percent in response to survey findings. Two hundred and thirty firearm and muzzleloader permits will be allocated through a random computer drawing in June. The online application period for resident firearm and muzzleloader antelope permits is May 9-June 9, 2017. Resident and nonresident archery pronghorn permits are unlimited and may be purchased over the counter.

2017 ELK SEASONS

Twelve either-sex elk permits and 15 antlerless-only elk permits are allocated for hunting in Unit 2A, which is Ft. Riley, Unit 2, which is the area around Ft. Riley, and Unit 3, which includes the rest of the state, excluding Morton County. Unit 2 permits are divided among military personnel stationed at the fort and Kansas general residents. Applications will be accepted online through July 14, 2017.

The 2017 archery and muzzleloader season on Ft. Riley for Unit 2 any-elk and antlerless-only permit holders will be Sept. 1-30, 2017. Either-sex permit holders may hunt with any legal equipment in Unit 2 Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2017. One-third of the antlerless-only elk Unit 2 permits are valid during each of the three segments: Oct. 1-31, Nov. 1-30 and Dec. 1-31, 2017.

An unlimited number of hunt-own-land either-sex and antlerless-only elk permits for those who own land in Unit 2 are available over the counter. These permits are valid in Unit 2 (excluding Ft. Riley) and Unit 3. An unlimited number of resident either-sex and antlerless-only elk permits valid in Unit 3 are available over the counter.

Elk seasons outside of Unit 2A (Ft. Riley) are: Muzzleloader – Sept. 1-30, 2017, Archery – Sept. 11-Dec. 31, 2017, and Firearm – Nov. 29-Dec. 10, 2017 and Jan. 1-March 15, 2018.

2017 DEER SEASONS

The 2017 deer season dates approved include Youth and Persons With Disabilities – Sept. 2-10, 2017; Muzzleloader – Sept. 11-24, 2017; Archery – Sept. 11-Dec. 31, 2017; Pre-rut White-tailed Antlerless-only – Oct. 7-9, 2017; and Firearm – Nov. 29-Dec. 10, 2017.

Extended white-tailed antlerless-only firearm seasons include Jan.1, 2018 in Units 6, 8, 9, 10, 16, or 17; Jan. 1-7, 2018 in Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12, 13, or 14; and Jan. 1-14, 2018 in Units 10A, 15, or 19; white-tailed antlerless-only archery Jan. 15-31, 2018 in Urban Unit 19.

In final action, the Commission heard Secretary’s Orders for nonresident deer permit quotas, which are unchanged from 2016. Online applications for nonresident deer permits will be accepted April 1-28, 2017 or applicants may call 800-918-2877.

The next Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting is scheduled for April 20, 2017, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Operations Office, Pratt.