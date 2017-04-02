Kan. police officer hospitalized; suspect stole, crashed patrol car

ALLEN COUNTY – A Kansas police officer was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. on Sunday in Allen County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Tanner Allen Beauvais, 23, Jenks, OK., stole the patrol vehicle of an Iola Police Department Officer.

The officer let go of the vehicle and skidded down the road.

The vehicle continued, left the roadway striking a tree off Mississippi Road three miles south of Iola.

Beauvais and the officer Steven S. Womack, 59, Iola, were transported to the Allen County Hospital.

Details on what prompted the incident and any charges were not available early Sunday afternoon.