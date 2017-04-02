HPD arrest log, March 27 to 29

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kaitelyn Nacole Blevins, 18, Hays, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. March 28 in the 1000 block of Centennial on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

Paige Rene Herrmann, 18, Hays, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. March 28 in the 1000 block of Centennial on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

David Delarosa, 36, Ellis, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. March 28 in Ellis on suspicion of failure to appear.

Anthony James Brock, 24, Russell, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. March 29 in Victoria on suspicion of failure to appear.

Sara Rene Wertz, 22, Aurora, Colo., was arrested at 2:18 a.m. March 28 in the 2700 block of Colonial on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lake Erickson Reed, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. March 28 in the 2700 block of Colonial on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Michael McGee, 21, Hays, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. March 28 in the 200 block of West Seventh on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ta’Quala Genita Bowls, 19, Hays, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. March 29 in the 100 block of Main on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Romello Dardia Burke, 20, Hays, was arrested at 10:03 a.m. March 29 in the 100 block of Main on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew John Owens, 20, Hays, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. March 27 in the 1000 block of Reservation on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Allen Owens 23, Hays, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. March 27 in the 1000 block of Reservation on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stacy Loraine Moyer, 22, Hays, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. March 27 in the 1000 block of Reservation on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Casey Hilton, 21, Hays, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. March 29 in the 200 block of East Seventh on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Christopher Harley Simms, 54, Blue Springs, Mo., was arrested at 11:39 p.m. March 27 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McKenzee Lea Remmers, 18, Hays, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. March 28 in the 1000 block of Centennial on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol.