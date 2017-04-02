Hays missionary to share life story April 8 at brunch

By LINN ANN HUNTINGTON

A few days after her first husband died, Hays missionary Sarah (Breeden) Labriel met with the young people at North Oak Community Church with whom he had worked.

“I told them, God called me to be a missionary with or without a husband. I did not want to lose my calling at the same time I lost my husband.”

A month after her first husband’s death, Sarah returned with her two children to the Dominican Republic to resume their missionary work there. Her son, Mattias, was 2 ½; daughter Layla was 3 months old.

Labriel will be sharing her story about God’s grace and her life since then at the Hays After 5 Christian Women’s Spring Style Show & Brunch on Saturday, April 8. Models will be wearing fashions from Couture for Women, 1111 Main.

The event will run from 10 a.m.-noon at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall, 2250 E. Eighth St. Cost is $12.50, payable at the door. Reservations are due by April 6 to nocheartnurse@yahoo.com or by calling (785) 202-1036.

Labriel is preparing to leave Hays soon to begin mission work in Ecuador, along with her husband, Carlos, and her two children.