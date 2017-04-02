Fort Hays State faculty member to receive award at national conference

FHSU University Relations

Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education at Fort Hays State University, has been awarded the Faraday Science Communicator Award. The awards were presented at a special banquet and ceremony at the recent National Science Teachers Association national conference in Los Angeles.

The Faraday Award recognizes FHSU’s Science, Mathematics and Education Institute, which has inspired and elevated interest in and appreciation of science. It is named in honor of Michael Faraday, the English chemist and physicist who is known for his work in electricity and magnetism

Adams has also been elected to the NSTA Board of Directors as the division director for Preservice Teacher Preparation. He will begin his service on June 1.