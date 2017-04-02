Ellis looking at waterline improvements for 2018

Ellis–The Ellis City Council will consider the 2018 Waterline Improvement Project at their meeting this evening.

Other agenda items include the March monthly activity report from the Ellis Police Department.

The complete Mon., April 3 agenda follows.

AGENDA

April 3, 2017

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS

City Hall – Council Meeting Room

BILLS ORDINANCE REVIEW WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 7:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL AND MEETING CALL TO ORDER AT 7:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA (if needed)

1) CONSENT AGENDA

a) Minutes from Regular Meeting on March 20, 2017

b) Bills Ordinance #2018

(Council will review for approval under one motion under the consent agenda. By majority vote of the governing body, any item may be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

(Each speaker will be limited to five minutes. If several people from the group wish to speak on same subject, the group must appoint a spokesperson. ALL comments from public on agenda items must be during Public Comment. Once council begins their business meeting, no more comments from public will be allowed.)

2) PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

a) National Service Recognition Day Proclamation

3) SPECIAL ORDER

a) Discuss Concerns with Code Violation Notice – Luke Karlin

4) UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Consider 2018 Waterline Improvement Project

b) Consider Ordinance Amending Contractor Definition

c) Consider Ordinance Amending Lawn Sprinkler or Irrigation Contractors License Fees

d) Consider Ordinance Amending Tree Trimming License Period and Fees

5) NEW BUSINESS

a) Consider Approval of Change Order #1 and Pay Application #7 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Project and Authorize Mayor to Sign Documents

b) Consider Spraying Bid from Ellis County Noxious Weed Department

c) Discuss City Attorney Contract

6) REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Department Update

2) Police

(1) Monthly Activity Report for March

(2) April Staff Calendar

(3) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) Draft Minutes from City Committees

(2) February Health Insurance Savings Report

(3) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Code Violation Cases

(2) Update on 21st Street and Walnut Drainage Issue

(3) Update on Letters to 14th Street Residents

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

(1) Summary of Water Meeting on March 14th

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

7) ADJOURNMENT