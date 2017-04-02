Apply for 2017 Nonresident Deer Permits online April 1-28

KDWPT

PRATT – Beginning April 1, hunters interested in obtaining a nonresident deer permit may begin the online application process by visiting www.kshuntfishcamp.com. The cost to apply is $442.50 for hunters 16 and older and $117.50 for hunters 15 and younger, plus processing fees. Deadline to apply is April 28. Permits are awarded though a random computer drawing, so applying early will not give hunters any advantage in the lottery draw.

Hunters interested in purchasing a preference point in lieu of applying may do so for $25, plus processing fees.

A total of 21,816 nonresident white-tailed deer combo permits are available for the 2017-2018 season, and hunters drawing archery or muzzleloader white-tailed deer combo permits in units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 16, 17 or 18 are eligible to apply for a mule deer stamp ($152.50). Those who draw a mule deer stamp drawing will have a permit valid for either species/either sex. Nonresident deer permits will be distributed among the deer management units as follows:

Unit 1: 850 (50 mule deer stamps)

Unit 2: 466 (40 mule deer stamps)

Unit 3: 1,002 (20 mule deer stamps)

Unit 4: 492 (5 mule deer stamps)

Unit 5: 656 (10 mule deer stamps)

Unit 6: 538

Unit 7: 1,603 (2 mule deer stamps)

Unit 8: 1,940

Unit 9: 981

Unit 10: 1,252

Unit 11: 3,109

Unit 12: 2,076

Unit 13: 621

Unit 14: 1,856

Unit 15: 1,405

Unit 16: 2,103 (5 mule deer stamps)

Unit 17: 562 (50 mule deer stamps)

Unit 18: 304 (20 mule deer stamps)

The 2017 deer season will be open Sept. 2-10 for youth and disabled hunters; Sept. 11-24 for muzzleloader season; Sept. 11-Dec. 31 for archery season; Oct. 7-9 for the pre-rut white-tailed deer antlerless-only season; and Nov. 29-Dec. 10 for firearms seasons.

Extended firearms seasons will be open Jan.1 in Units 6, 8, 9, 10, 16, or 17; Jan. 1-7 in Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12, 13, or 14; and Jan. 1-14 in Units 10A, 15, or 19.

For more information on deer hunting in Kansas, visit ksoutdoors.com and click “Hunting,” “Big Game Information,” then “Deer.”