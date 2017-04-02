2017 Hays Area Job Fair scheduled this week at Big Creek Crossing

By C.D. DESALVO

Hays Post

For job seekers in the area, the annual Hays area job fair is set to take place on Wednesday, April 5, at Big Creek Crossing in Hays. The fair is open to all ages and anyone in the area that is looking for their dream job or a new career path.

“Last year, we had close to 140 people attend,” said Ernee Sly of the Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development. “It is open to anybody – high schoolers, college kids, anyone looking for employment either part-time or full-time. Anyone can attend.”

The job fair is host to a number of different businesses looking to hire positions ranging from nurses and electricians to food services and police officers. According to Sly, there are some booths that are consistently looking for employment.

“We have several businesses that are always hiring. Manufacturers are looking for help, a lot of health care jobs. This time of the year there is seasonal work and hotel jobs,” Sly said. “We open this up to businesses in several area counties.”

For a full list of companies attending the job fair and the positions hiring, visit www.hayshasjobs.com/JOBFAIR.aspx.

The 2017 Hays area job fair will be on April 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Big Creek Crossing in Hays. The first 30 minutes are reserved for military members and their families.

For more information or if you have questions, contact Sly at 785-628-3102 or email ernee@haysamerica.net.

Anyone needing help preparing a resume, tips on attending a job fair, interviewing tips, etc., can visit www.kansasworks.com or call 785-625-5654.