Students for Life at FHSU to host Glow Run

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Fort Hays State University’s Students for Life will host the Light in the Dark 5K Glow Run from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28. The run will start on the patio of the FHSU Memorial Union.

Students for Life will use proceeds to educate the FHSU community on pro-life resources and to bring speakers to campus.

Registration is $20 for an individual and $50 for a team of four. Prices increase to $25 per person at 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 14.

For more information and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Hays/LightintheDark5K?embedId2=MZxzuc5f