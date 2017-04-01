Russell event will focus on epidemic of human trafficking

RUSSELL – Trafficking happens in Kansas; in cities as well as rural areas. Although the KBI, law enforcement and other groups are working to combat it, each of us must work to eradicate it. In order to eradicate this crime, one must know something about it.

Trafficking is 21st century slavery and the auction block for buying and selling men women and children is the internet. Hundreds of predators are on line 24 hours a day to communicate with unsuspecting persons, developing relationships that most often end in abuses that last a lifetime.

What is TRAFFICKING? Trafficking is taking a person by force, fraud, or coercion for purposes of sexual exploitation or labor. According to the United Nations, the vast majority of sex trafficked victims, over 80%, are women and girls. The average age of a girl getting into this trade is 13 years old. Trading in human persons, commodifying them, is a grave violation of fundamental human rights; a gross abuse of the dignity of persons.

Presenter: Margaret Nacke, a sister of St. Joseph of Concordia, Kansas, is the founder of the Bakhita Initiative and one of the founders of U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking, a network of Catholic Sisters throughout the country who are focused on anti-slavery.

Learn more about this horrific crime against some of our most vulnerable…children.

Where –Ruppenthal Middle School Auditorium, Russell, KS

When –Monday, April 24

Time –7:00 p.m.

Sponsored by Beta Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma

Supported in part by a “Seize the Moment” grant from Russell County Area Community Foundation