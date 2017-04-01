NSU sweeps doubleheader with FHSU baseball

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Offense was hard to come by for the Fort Hays State baseball team in a pair of losses Saturday afternoon (April 1) to Northeastern State. The RiverHawks outgunned FHSU 17-4 in game one before jumping in front early and adding on late to take game two 14-4.

The Tigers are now 8-22 this season and 1-16 in the MIAA, while NSU improves to 17-11 overall and 11-6 in conference action.

Game One: Northeastern State 17, Fort Hays State 4 (7 innings)

The Tigers struck first when Nick Hammeke clubbed a home run in the third at bat of the game, his third long ball of the season. But the lead wouldn’t last long as the RiverHawks tacked on three runs in the bottom of the first. NSU continued the offensive onslaught with one run in the second, one in the third, nine in the fifth and three in the sixth.

After NSU starter Nolan Sturgeon fooled the Tiger bats all afternoon, the RiverHawks went to the bullpen in the seventh. FHSU responded with six hits in the inning after collecting just two in the first six frames combined. Pinch hitter Jared Bogosian led off with a single to left before Ryan Imber reached on an infield single. Cody Starkel, the third pinch hitter of the inning, loaded the bases with a single to left, bringing up Jace Bowman. The first baseman singled to center, scoring a pair. Jake Lanferman drove in another run with a single later in the inning before a double play brought the game to a close.

Redington was the lone Tiger with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4. Ryan Ruder (2-1) took his first loss of the inning after giving up four runs on five hits in 1.1 innings of work. The Tigers needed a total of five pitchers to finish the seven inning contest.

Game Two: Northeastern State 14, Fort Hays State 4 (8 innings)

The Tigers were once again unable to solve the NSU starter, with Zach Parish striking out 11 Tigers over six scoreless innings. The RiverHawk offense, meanwhile, kept the strong day going with four runs in the first, two in the second, two in the fourth, one in the seventh and five in the eighth.

Fort Hays State got things going against the NSU bullpen with four runs in the eighth, closing within 9-4. Jake Lanferman drew a leadoff walk before moving to third on a double from Nick Hammeke. Dayton Pomeroy and Clayton Basgall followed with back-to-back RBI singles before Jason Nicholson singled to load the bases. Marcus Altman drew a walk to score Pomeroy before Basgall came in to score on a double play. The RiverHawks responded with five runs to bring the game to a close in the home half of the eighth.

Ty Redington again collected a pair of hits, also reaching base on a walk. Hammeke doubled twice in the contest, moving him into second in the conference with 14 two-bag hits this season. Alex Ruxlow (3-6) took the loss after allowing six runs on three hits in 1.2 innings of work. Sam Capps righted the ship out of the pen, giving up three runs across five innings of work.

Fort Hays State will return home for four games at Larks Park, opening with the series finale with Washburn on Tuesday (April 4) at 4 p.m.

FHSU Sports Information