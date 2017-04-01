Cloudy, wet Saturday

Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 2pm, then showers after 2pm. High near 45. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 38. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday
Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy.