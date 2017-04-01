April Fool’s Day brings more rain, no kidding

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

More welcome rain overnight Friday and into Saturday morning in Hays.

According to the official statistics from the K-State Agricultural Center, 0.84 inches of rain was in the gauge as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

Weather Keeper Joe Becker noted the rain fell on the first day of the growing season in Hays which is April 1 through Sept. 30.

Since the beginning of the year, Hays has received 3.69 inches of moisture. The 2016-2017 snowfall in Hays was 2.30 inches.

The weather forecast is calling for daily rain through Wednesday.