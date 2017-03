The TMP-Marian girls soccer team opened their season with a 10-0 win over Wichita Independent Thursday afternoon in Hays.

Aubrey Koenigsman netted three goals and Megan Koenigsman scored twice in the win. The Monarchs also got goals from Ashley Ostrander, Kayla Vitztum and Deonna Wellbrock.

TMP travels to Wichita Independent Saturday.