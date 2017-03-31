Winners of Brews on the Bricks tickets will be announced Friday!

Tickets for the second annual Brews on the Bricks sold out last month in 11 minutes — but four lucky winners will get a chance to join the fun.

The Furniture Look and Diamond R Jewelry in downtown Hays are partnering with Eagle Communications to give away two sets of two VIP tickets and two sets of two general admission tickets.

The winners will be announced on Facebook Live via Hays Post on Friday. Two winners will be drawn at The Furniture Look at 10 a.m., and two more will be drawn at 2 p.m. at Diamond R Jewelry. Brews on the Bricks will be April 8 in downtown Hays at 10th and Main.

Tune in!