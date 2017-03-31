Softball falls twice to Missouri Southern

HAYS, Kan. – Missouri Southern handed Fort Hays State its first two home losses of the season on Thursday, March 30 at Tiger Stadium. The Lions swept a conference doubleheader by scores of 12-3 and 5-4, moving to 15-24 overall and 4-6 in the MIAA, while the Tigers moved to 9-25 overall and 2-6 in the MIAA.

Game 1: Missouri Southern 12, Fort Hays State 3

Following a scoreless first inning by both teams, Missouri Southern erupted for 11 of its 12 runs over the second and third innings to put the first game away early. Tess Gray had a terrific game at the plate with three RBI, nearly missing a total of five by a couple of feet.

After Missouri Southern scored three runs in the second inning on back-to-back doubles with two outs, the Tigers were just a couple feet from tying the game back up in the bottom half of the inning when Tess Gray drove a ball deep to left field with a pair of runners on. Unfortunately, it hit the top of the wall and turned into just a double in what looked like a potential game-tying home run as it left the bat. The smash double off the wall scored one and left runners at second and third with one out.

That is when Fort Hays State’s recent repetitive struggles at driving in runs with less than two outs returned, unable to get more runs across with a comebacker to the pitching circle and a foul pop up just to the left of home plate. Missouri Southern escaped the second with a 3-1 lead.

Following the missed opportunity, Missouri Southern chased Tiger starting pitcher Carrie Clarke from the game. Clarke was unable to record an out in the the third, facing five batters that all recorded hits (four singles and a double). In the blink of an eye, the Tigers trailed 6-1. Lexie Kimminau relieved Clarke and struggled to find outs as well. She chose to throw home on a sacrifice bunt attempt by the first batter she faced and was too late as another run crossed, making it 7-1. Another single made it 8-1 before the Tigers recorded an out in the inning. Then a pair of wild pitches scored two more runs and then a fielding error was responsible for the eighth run of the inning. When the dust settled, Missouri Southern led 11-1 heading to the bottom half of the third. Another RBI single by MSSU in the fourth made it 12-1.

Gray wound up with all three RBI in the game for FHSU by hitting a two-run home run in the fourth to make it 12-3. If the hit in the second inning were a bit higher, she could have had a two-homer, five-RBI game to that point. Bailey Kennedy also had a pair of hits for FHSU in the game, while Candace Bollig had one. The Tigers had runners at first and second with one out in the fifth, but a double play ended the threat and game as the run-rule went into effect.

Clarke finished with eight runs allowed on 10 hits in two innings of work. Kimminau allowed four runs (three earned) in an inning of work. Hailey Chapman recorded the final six outs of the game, holding the Lions scoreless.

Sydney Koch went the distance for Missouri Southern, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks. She struck out two.

Game 2: Missouri Southern 5, Fort Hays State 4

Missouri Southern led twice before coming back a third and final time with a run in the sixth to break a 4-4 tie. Abi Corbett’s two-out RBI single was the difference in a sweep for the Lions.

Missouri Southern took a 1-0 lead in the first on an unearned run, but Fort Hays State responded with doubles by Bailey Kennedy and Veronica Knittig in the bottom half of the inning to even the score.

The Lions scored twice in the second inning, but the Tigers finally received clutch two-out hitting from Bailey Boxberger and Candace Bollig. Boxberger had a double off the left field wall to score one run, then Bollig dropped a two-RBI single down the right field line to push the Tigers in front 4-3.

Kylie Wesbrooks of MSSU knotted the score for the second time in the game with an RBI double in the fourth.

The Tigers had chances to pull ahead again with runners in scoring position in both the fourth and fifth innings with less than two outs. The missed chances were costly when Corbett laced the game-winning RBI single through the left side in the sixth. Veronica Knittig had a one-out double in the seventh, but a strikeout looking and comebacker to the mound ended the game.

Sydney Koch, who won the first game for MSSU, picked up the save in the nightcap by getting the final two outs of the game. Starter Taurean Guzman picked up the win in 6.1 innings of work. She allowed 10 hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Hailey Chapman took the loss for FHSU, despite throwing a complete game. She allowed five runs (four earned) on 11 hits and four walks. She struck out four.

The Tigers host Pittsburg State in a conference doubleheader on Friday. The doubleheader will serve as the annual “Jam Pack Tiger Stadium” game. An enhanced concession lineup will be available with burgers, brats and chips.

