﻿Rachel Louise Wurm was born May 6, 1922, at Waldo in Russell County, Kansas, to Joseph “Joe” and Letitia (Evans) Luder. She passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society in Oberlin, Kansas, at the age of 94.

Rachel was number five in the line-up of seven children. Her parents were dedicated farmers in the Russell County area. She attended a country grade school, graduated from Waldo High School in 1938, and graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1942. Rachel then taught school in Grinnell, Kansas, for two years.

Rachel arrived in Oberlin via the Trailways bus in the wee hours of an August morning in 1944 to teach in the business department at Decatur Community High School. She taught until her marriage to Phillip “Rex” Wurm on June 11, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in Oberlin. They made their home on a farm in Sherman Township northeast of Oberlin all of their married life. Two daughters and one son were born to their union.

She is survived by her three children, Nancy Shores of Goodland, Phil Wurm and wife, Sharleen of rural Oberlin, and Joan Glading and husband, Darrin of Oberlin; sister-in-law, Carolyn Wurm of Oberlin; five grandchildren, Lea (Anthony) Johnson, Andrew Shores, Katie Glading, Matthew Glading, Benjamin Glading; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Eleanor Johnson; one step grandson, Chad Boyle; three step great-grandchildren; Larame, Sydney, and Jaden Boyle; in addition to other family members and friends.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rex on April 20, 1995; son-in-law, Norman Shores; six siblings, Harry Luder, Glen Luder, Gracie Austin, Eva Luder, Ella Mae Schneider and Lorena Babb; brother-in-law, Allen “Bus” Wurm; and sister-in-law, Helene Fisher.

Funeral Service: Monday, April 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Oberlin with Pastor Gordon Pettibone officiating

﻿Burial: ﻿Oberlin Cemetery

﻿Memorial Funds: ﻿Decatur County Food Bank, Humane Society, or charity of donor’s choice

﻿Visitation: ﻿Sunday 1:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday after 8:00 a.m.