Police ask for help to identify Kan. burglary, identity theft suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a case of burglary and identity theft.

On Monday January 23, a suspect took a credit card and tools from Arrowhead West, Central and Ridge in Wichita, according to a media release.

The business didn’t realize the credit card was missing until much later. The suspect used the cars at businesses in Wichita, Park City, Haysville, Andover, Augusta, Winfield, South Haven, Valley Center, Newton, Udall and in some parts of Oklahoma. The financial loss is significant.

The suspect used the card at a Quick Trip in Park City when this photo was taken from video surveillance. Detectives are asking the public for help to identify the suspect.