MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note

Friend,

As I fly back to see many of you in Manhattan tomorrow, I wanted to let you know some of what I have been up to this week.

In addition to what you will see below, I joined two of my colleagues in leading a letter to defund the WOTUS rule. WOTUS has been a thorn in the side of the Kansas farmer, and those across the country, who know better than a bureaucrat in Washington as to how to maintain their land. This remains a top issue for farmers in Kansas, and across the country, and I am proud to be a part of returning control from the federal government back to the farmer.

I look forward to seeing some of you this weekend. More Listening Tour dates will be released next week!

On the Floor

This week, I spoke from the House floor on behalf of the HONEST Act, which requires transparency in any scientific research that could lead to EPA regulation. (Click the video above to watch.)

In the House

KLA and the Beef Caucus

I was glad to meet with the Kansas Livestock Association while they were in Washington for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Legislative Conference. While we discussed tax reform and immigration, the overriding concern was the continued recovery from this year’s wildfires. I could not be more inspired by the work the KLA is doing to help out the farmers and ranchers impacted.

I was also proud to participate in the Congressional Beef Caucus’ inaugural event. The Beef Caucus will help those of us representing farm and ranch country magnify our voice and continue our work on behalf of ranchers.

Meeting with NIFA Director

It was great to meet with National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) director Sonny Ramaswamy this week.

In addition to looking great in a purple tie, he leads one of USDA’s most critical agencies. NIFA provides $14 million in formula funds to Kansas State University each year, plus targeted funds through their flagship grants program, the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative.

Developing relationships like these is an essential part of my job in representing you. Being able to maintain and attract the attention of these agencies to the resources in our district amplifies our voice and influence on a national, and international stage.

Meeting with Catholic Charities

I met with Deborah Snapp, a representative from Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas. Catholic Charities is a national organization that offers support to member agencies, provides disaster relief and promotes poverty reduction through research and legislative reform. Each year they serve thousands of individuals in our state. I enjoyed hearing the work they do in Kansas, and how I can be helpful to their organization.

I have worked with Catholic Charities for years through my medical practice, and I look forward to continuing that relationship!

Dr. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, is the First District Kansas Congressman.