Marcella Baumgartner, 88, WaKeeney, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 2, 1928, in Ellis, Kansas to John and Rosie (Gaschler) Bollig. She attended school in Ellis and graduated from Ellis High School in 1946. She earned a teaching certificate and taught school at Maple Grove in Trego County. She married Adolph Baumgartner in May 1947. They were married for 56 years before his death in 2003. They ran a service station in Brownell, Kansas, farmed south of Cedar Bluff Lake and eventually moved to WaKeeney in 1958. Marcella took a job in the kitchen at Trego Hospital in 1961 and through hard work and schooling became the head of the dietary department. She retired in 1996. Marcella enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and golf.

Survivors include son, David (Patty) Baumgartner, Mission, Kansas; daughters Janet and Betty Baumgartner, WaKeeney; grandson, Nick (Violet) Baumgartner, Topeka, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Jake (Allie) and Marisa (Michael) as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosie Bollig.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, WaKeeney. Burial will be in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in WaKeeney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to VFW Ladies Auxiliary, CTK Altar Society or Big Creek Golf Assn. Donations may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N 12th St. WaKeeney, KS 67672.

