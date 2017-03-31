Lady Indians win with Schmidt’s late goal

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 1, Andover Central 0 2OT

McPHERSON, Kan.-For the second straight night the Hays High Lady Indians’ Soccer Team found themselves playing extra soccer at the 11th Annual McPherson Invitational Tournament. This time they finished the match before it headed to penalty kicks. With 2:25 remaining in the second overtime Lanie Schmidt was in the right place at the right time as a Sydney Sulzman cross from the right side deflected off the goalie and Schmidt punched it in for the game winner.

It was a rough match for both teams as yellow cards were handed out like candy including to some unlikely candidates for Hays High. Just over 11 minutes into the second half the head referee warned both teams which made the tension pretty thick in McPherson. The Lady Indians would play strong down the stretch to pick up their second straight win.

Hays High takes 5th Place with the victory and improves to 3-1 on the season. They will travel to Dodge City on Tuesday to open up Western Athletic Conference play against the Red Demons.

