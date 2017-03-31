Kansas man dies in head-on crash

NEWTON COUNTY, MO – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2p.m. on Thursday in Newton County Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Hyundai Sonata driven by Alan B. Tash, 23, Riverton, was traveling on Mo. 175 two miles north of Neosho.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Ford Taurus driven by Kelly R. Fields, 24, Joplin, Mo.,head-on.

Tash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fields was transported to the hospital in Joplin.

Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the MHP.

Related