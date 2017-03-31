New career listings from Hays Has Jobs

Hays Post is partnering with the Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development to help employers find workers and workers find careers.

Hays Has Jobs offers a comprehensive listing of employment opportunities in the Hays area, ranging from education to health care, service to manufacturing.

Aside from job listings, the site also includes the latest business opportunities in the area and tips for job seekers. Users also will find information on the latest job fairs locally and around the region.

Hays Hays Jobs, which is refreshed continually as new job opportunities are added, can be found under “Hays News” on HaysPost.com.