Gorillas sweep FHSU Softball

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State could not avoid being swept for the second straight day in conference play, falling 5-0 and 5-4 to Pittsburg State on Friday (Mar. 31). Pittsburg State’s Emmie Robertson continued her mastery of FHSU, combining with Bree Cornett for a no-hitter in Game 1 before throwing the final 5.2 innings of Game 2 in a comeback win. PSU moved to 28-10 overall and 7-3 in the MIAA, while FHSU went to 9-27 overall and 2-8 in the MIAA.

Game 1: Pittsburg State 5, Fort Hays State 0

After throwing a complete game no-hitter against Fort Hays State last year in Pittsburg, reigning MIAA Pitcher of the Year Emmie Robertson pushed her streak of no-hit innings against FHSU to 11 by throwing the first four innings of Game 1. Pittsburg State had two errors while she was in the circle, but she also hit a batter and allowed a walk, while striking out four.

Down 3-0 when Robertson exited the game, the Tigers struggled even more against left-handed reliever Bree Cornett, who was perfect over the final three innings to pick up her first save of the season and combine with Robertson for a no-hitter. Cornett struck out five. Going enough innings to qualify for the win, Robertson moved to 18-4 on the year.

PSU broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the third. Two more RBI singles in the fourth pushed the lead to 3-0. Another RBI single in the sixth and a misplay in the field allowed two runs to score for PSU in the sixth. Carrie Clarke took the loss for FHSU, throwing all seven innings with 10 hits and four walks allowed. She struck out two and PSU earned four of her five runs allowed.

Game 2: Pittsburg State 5, Fort Hays State 4

By limiting Emmie Robertson’s time in the circle in Game 1, Pittsburg State coach Elizabeth Economon had the luxury of Robertson being available as a reserve in Game 2. The moved paid off, as Robertson was nearly flawless over the final 5.2 innings of Game 2 to earn her second win of the day and move to 19-4 on the year.

The Tigers jumped all over Gorilla starting pitcher Brittany Beaudet and built a 4-1 lead through two innings. Bailey Kennedy led off the first inning with a single, Veronica Knittig drew a walk, and then Candace Bollig came through with a 2-RBI triple down the right field line. The Tigers extended a 2-1 lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the second when Kylie Strand walked, Jeni Mohr followed with an RBI triple, and Kennedy had an RBI single. Robertson entered the game with just one out recorded in the second inning and proceeded to shut down the Tigers for the remainder of the game.

Hailey Chapman could not dance out of danger in the third as Pittsburg State rallied for four runs all on two outs. With runners at second and third Chapman got a groundout to get the second out without runners moving, but a two-RBI double by Lawren McKinney off the left field wall triggered the rally for the Gorillas. Then Kristen VanHoosen drove a double to the left-center gap that Kennedy on a full run could not hang on to and the tying run crossed the plate. Tiara Ewy pushed the Gorillas in the lead with an RBI single. PSU went on to load the bases, but Chapman finally got out of the jam with a strikeout, avoiding any more damage.

That was enough for a confident Robertson in the circle. She recorded the first out of the third inning before allowing her first hit of the day on a hard-hit ball up the middle by Candace Bollig that went off a lunging shortstop’s glove. Robertson’s no-hit streak against the Tigers ended right at 12 innings going back to the start of her no-hitter last year in Pittsburg. That was the only hit she allowed to the Tigers until the seventh inning, as they were so close to pushing the tying run across.

After Robertson mowed through the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, Jeni Mohr opened the bottom of the seventh with a laser shot up the middle for a base hit. Bailey Kennedy sacrificed Mohr to second and then Lily Sale hit a rifle through the left side for the second hit of the inning, putting runners at first and third. Sale stole second base, giving the Tigers two chances to either tie or win the game with runners in scoring position.

Veronica Knittig poked a ball to about medium depth left-center field that looked possibly deep enough to score a tagging runner from third. However, at the time of the catch the runner at third was not in tagging position, still not back to the base from taking a few steps down the line opting not to potentially run into the third out of the game. Bailey Boxberger then hit a soft pop up off the end of her bat along the first base line that the first baseman dove and caught to end the game.

Robertson, who struck out four in the first game, punched out 10 in the second game. She allowed three hits and walked just one in the winning relief effort.

Chapman took the loss for FHSU, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks. She struck out three.

Fort Hays State heads on the road early next week for conference games at Lincoln and Lindenwood, then later in the week travels to Emporia State and Washburn.

FHSU Sports Information