Fire hydrant inspections in south Hays Friday

The Hays Fire Department will be inspecting and flow testing fire hydrants Fri., March 31, 2017 in the area from Main St. to Canterbury Dr. between Highway 40 By-pass and 13th St.

Firefighters will also work in the area of south of Highway 183 between Commerce Parkway to the airport and between Reservation Road to Highway 183, which includes include Countryside Mobile Home Park.

This is part of a coordinated effort by the city to inspect all fire hydrants in Hays and flush all water mains annually.

Inspecting fire hydrants ensures the valves operate properly and there is no damage or obstructions that will prevent or interfere with the prompt use of fire hydrants in an emergency.

The firefighters are also checking the pressure and volume of water mains in each neighborhood for firefighting purposes. The associated flushing of water mains allows chlorine to be distributed throughout the system to eliminate bio-filming in the water mains.

Slight discoloration of the water supply may be encountered although there will be no health risks to the consumer. All reasonable efforts will be taken to minimize the inconvenience to the public. Drivers are asked to avoid driving through water discharging from a fire hydrant during the short flushing period.

For more information please contact the Hays Fire Department at (785) 628-7330.