FHSU Women win 10 events at Alex Francis Classic

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State women’s track and field turned in a great showing at the Alex Francis Classic (Mar. 31) on its way to a runner-up finish as a team. Nebraska-Kearney took home the team title with 452.5 points, followed by FHSU with 430 points. Women’s and men’s team scores were combined to determine an overall champion, but the Tiger men and women were second to UNK in points generated on both sides.

Kelly Wycoff was a machine for FHSU on the track winning all four of the events she participated. Wycoff took first in the 100 meter dash (12.17 seconds), 200 meter dash (24.71 seconds), then helped teammates Lindsay Schupe, Yamoudji Diarra and Amber Fobes win the 400 meter relay (48.36 seconds). She rounded out the day with Diarra, Forbes and Lauren Roberts in the 1600 meter relay (4:02.98) for another first place finish.

Estafania Lopez also had a stellar showing for the Tigers in her first competition of the year as she claimed first place in the javelin throw. The two-time All-American launched the farthest throw in NCAA Division II this year, earning an automatic qualifying mark with her toss of 167 feet, 11 inches. She joined teammates Mariah Hammersmith and Selam Ball for first place finishes in field events. Hammersmith jumped a distance of 36 feet, 1.25 inches in the triple jump and Ball vaulted 10 feet, 10.25 inches in the pole vault.

Two distance runners picked up individual titles on the day. Micki Krzesinski won in the 5000 meters thanks to a time of 17:39.85, while Shea Bonine earned her top finish in the 1500 meters, crossing the line in 4:50.69. Coming in just behind Bonine was Roberts, who claimed second with a time of 4:54.28.

Kylie Poague topped a 1-2-3 finish for the Tigers in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:07.67. Peri Lange was second in 1:07.67 and Courtney Batchman was third in 1:07.80.

Other second place finishers for FHSU were Alexcia Deutscher in the javelin (141 feet, 9 inches), Allie Frisbie in the triple jump (35 feet, 6.5 inches), Poague in the 100 meter hurdles (15.32 seconds), Forbes in the 200 meters (12.50 seconds), . Forbes also finished third in the 200 meters (25.84 seconds)

Third place finishers for the Tigers included Laramie Leakey in the pole vault (8 feet, 10.75 inches) and Forbes in the 200 meters (25.84 seconds).

The Tigers will be back at it again next week when they compete at the Friends Invitational April 7-8 in Wichita, Kan.

FHSU Sports Information