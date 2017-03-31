FHSU baseball late rally comes up short against NSU

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A late rally by the Fort Hays State baseball team came up just short Friday afternoon (March 31) against Northeastern State, with the RiverHawks holding on to win 5-4. Ty Redington pulled the Tigers within one with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth, but the RiverHawks slammed the door.

The Tigers dip to 8-20 this season and 1-14 in the MIAA after the loss, while Northeastern State is now 15-11 overall and 9-6 in league action. FHSU outhit the RiverHawks, 9-7, but the Tigers were unable to capitalize on their chances, leaving nine runners on base.

After both pitchers worked around baserunners in the first two innings, NSU broke through in the third with a solo home run. They extended their lead to 4-0 with a trio of runs in the sixth before adding the eventual game-winning run in the eighth.

Fort Hays State was held without a base knock for more than four innings after collecting three hits in the first two frames. Trevor Hughes opened the inning with a single to right before the next two batters grounded into a fielder’s choice. Bryce Witchurch picked up a two-out single before Cody Starkel worked a walk to load the bases for Colton Helm. The left fielder knocked in a run with a single to right, plating Dayton Pomeroy. Redington was then hit by a pitch, allowing Witchurch to score and moving the Tigers within 4-2.

Defensive replacement Marcus Altman worked a walk in the top of the ninth before Redington came through with a home run to left. The game appeared to end when Nick Hammeke grounded out, but he was granted first base on an appeal. The Tigers couldn’t capitalize on the second chance, with NSU striking out the final batter of the game.

Ben Ramberg (0-7) took the loss after giving up just one earned run on five hits over six innings of work. Zac Rothert came on to throw the final two innings, surrendering one run on two hits while striking out four.

Hughes was the only Tiger to collect multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4 with two singles. Redington drove in three of the four runs, going 1-for-4 with his third home run of the season.

The rest of the series will be played as a doubleheader on Saturday (April 1), with first pitch moved up to 11:30 a.m.

FHSU Sports Information