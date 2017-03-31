DSNWK Kid-Link receives grant for children’s books

DSNWK

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has received a $349 dollar Community Fund Grant from Midwest Energy.

According to Development Director Steve Keil, the grant award will be used to purchase children’s books that share and encourage healthy eating to foster developmental milestones.

The books will be given to children who receive services through DSNWK’s Kid-Link program. It benefits families in the counties of Norton, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Osborne and Russell who receive early intervention for developmental delays in their natural living environment.